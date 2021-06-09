BuyerAssist raises seed money; Masai School buys design institute

B2B buyer engagement platform BuyerAssist has raised $2 million (Rs 18.2 crore) in seed financing led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Emergent Ventures.

It is also publicly launching its beta product and coming out of stealth mode, the San Francisco-headquartered company said.

It intends to use the funding to hire a strong foundational team across India and the US and innovate its product.

Founded by Amit Dugar, Shankar Ganapathy and Shyam, BuyerAssist focuses primarily on enterprise SaaS businesses to minimise friction in B2B vendor-buyer relationships.

Masai School

Alternative education startup Masai School said it has bought Bengaluru based design institute Design Shift Academy for an undisclosed amount.

The deal will help strengthen Masai School’s existing curriculum by introducing new learning programmes on UI & UX design and product management.

“The acquisition of Design Shift Academy is a first for Masai School, and is a significant milestone in our growth journey. Having made our mark as a coding-centric platform, we now aim to sharpen our focus on becoming a career-focused platform,” Prateek Shukla, co-founder and CEO of Masai School, said.

In March, Masai School raised $5 million in a Series A funding round.