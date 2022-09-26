Butterfly Learnings, Nirmalaya, Urban Sphere bag early-stage funding

Child development platform Butterfly Learnings has raised $1.5 million in its seed funding round from Insitor Partners, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Fondation Botnar and UTIL Stiftung, and CIIE.CO.

Butterfly Learnings plans to use the funds to build and scale the digital product and expand its physical footprint across India. The startup currently has four physical centres across Mumbai and Thane.

Founded in 2021 by Dr Sonam Kothari and Dr Abhishek Sen, Butterfly Learnings aims to solve developmental issues and behavioural health challenges in children through evidence-based practices. The platform uses applied behavioural analysis (ABA), speech therapy and occupational therapy via an integrated in-person and digital approach.

Butterfly Learnings is looking to scale its services across the country and deliver improved clinical outcomes to more than 2,000 children and families in 2022, the company said in a release.

Meanwhile, natural fragrance brand Nirmalaya has raised $800k in its seed funding round, led by Artha Venture Fund along with investors including The DotIn Network, Shiprocket – Huddle Accelerator, Flawless Company Family office and other angel investors.

The startup plans to use the funds to expand its presence in the US and Middle East Asia regions by introducing unique and chemical-free fragrance products, including reed diffusers, and car and room fresheners, in these markets by March 2023, said co-founder and chief executive Bharat Bansal.

Nirmalaya is a D2C (direct-to-consumer) brand that sells natural incense and soulful fragrance products. It manufactures a range of incense and perfumes after processing floral waste collected from 300+ temples in the NCR region. The startup retails its products, including havan cups, incense cones and sticks, dhoop sticks, and essential oils through an omnichannel distribution strategy.

Also, commercial electric vehicle startup Urban Sphere has raised Rs 30 lakh in its first funding round through an undisclosed angel network. The startup plans to use the investment to bolster the company’s operations and to focus on increasing its clientele for connected commercial four-wheeled vehicles.

"We will be using the funding to set up extensive manufacturing and R&D operations, with the hope of bringing connected wheels on road for Indian markets,” said co-founder and chief executive Karthik A.

