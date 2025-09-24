Burgeon Law Merges With IC RegFin Legal

IC RegFin Legal (“RegFin”) and Burgeon Law (“Burgeon”) are delighted to announce that Burgeon’s team of 25+ lawyers, including 5 partners, has merged with RegFin. With this merger, RegFin will operate under a combined strength of 150+ lawyers, including 22 Partners, with New Delhi becoming RegFin’s fourth office alongside its headquarters in Mumbai and current offices in GIFT City, Gandhinagar and Bengaluru.

As part of the integration of Burgeon with RegFin, Roma Priya joins as an Equity Partner, assuming the role of ‘Senior Partner & Founder – Delhi; & National Head – Private Equity & Venture Capital Transactions’ at RegFin.

Advertisement

Tejesh Chitlangi, Managing Partner of RegFin, will continue to head RegFin and steer the pan-India operations, taking a significant step forward in RegFin’s strong growth trajectory and furthering the firm’s vision towards building a scaled, innovation-led, full-service pan-India law firm.

Best known for its market-leading financial services legal- regulatory practice, RegFin’s core practice areas comprise Funds (including AIFs, Mutual Funds, FPIs, etc.), SEBI Regulatory practice covering all regulated intermediaries, Financial Services Litigation & Disputes, IFSC GIFT City regulatory regime – with the Firm also putting in significant focus on strengthening transactional practice in venture capital, private equity and M&A space, structured credit, real estate, banking & finance practice areas. Under the leadership of its Founder, Roma Priya, Burgeon, has handled all aspects of corporate and commercial laws and has evolved over the last 10 years from a boutique practice catering to start-ups and founders into a firm representing marquee on-shore and off-shore funds, family offices and corporates. With the addition of Burgeon’s experienced Partners and team, RegFin will look to extend its market leadership in the venture capital and private equity investment space.

Advertisement

Speaking about the merger, Tejesh Chitlangi said: “This merger supercharges our growth plans. Burgeon ’ s VC–PE transactions practice fits supremely well with RegFin ’ s focus on the entire financial services and investments space, giving clients a unified and seamless team with a true ‘ capital lifecycle ’ offering – from fund formation and structuring to investments, regular corporate legal advisory and exits. With a seasoned, accomplished leader like Roma, we know we have got a specialist team that allows us to scale faster in high-growth sectors, while deepening our bench strength for complex, layered and multi-stakeholder transactions. I’ m delighted to welcome Roma and her stellar team to RegFin, as we will continue to collectively accelerate the firm ’ s trajectory and shape the next chapter of our growth journey.”

Roma Priya added: “As Burgeon celebrates a decade of partnering with founders, funds, and high-growth companies, this merger marks the beginning of a new chapter. Building Burgeon has been a journey of immense hard work, purpose, and joy – and stepping into this next phase with RegFin is both exciting and energising. I am fully aligned with RegFin and Tejesh, who is an inspiring and well-acclaimed industry leader, on their strong vision to build a future-ready firm that combines institutional strength with founder-style agility. We ’ re merging Burgeon and coming together as a part of RegFin to deliver broader capabilities and deeper expertise, focus on being people-centric and continue to provide exceptional client services.”

In addition to its new state-of-the-art 24000+ square feet office in Times Square Tower, where RegFin moved its Mumbai headquarters a couple of months back, the firm has further expanded its GIFT City presence, Gandhinagar, by taking a robust 4000+ sq. ft. office in the upcoming IFSCA building. The Delhi team will soon be shifting to an extensive 7000+sq. ft office in Delhi’s posh South Extension. The firm is also in the process of strengthening its Bengaluru presence with an announcement of a large senior team hire soon on the cards. RegFin, in the very first year of its rebranding, is looking to strongly end the FY 2025-26 on an optimistic note with a close to 175-member team operating out of its 4 new sizeable offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and GIFT-City Gandhinagar, catering to pan-India/global clients as a full-service National law firm.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments