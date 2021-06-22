Bueno Finance, others raise funding; SucSEED, IIIT Seed Fund exit Paymatrix

Fintech startup Bueno Finance raised $3 million in its seed round of funding from a slew of investors.

Goat Capital, JAM Fund, Olive Tree Capital, Good Water Capital, marquee angel investors Kunal Shah, Anupam Mittal and others from the Silicon Valley participated in the round, the Y-Combinator-backed company said.

Founded in 2019 by Saurav Gandhi and Sandeep Arora, Bueno Finance is a credit-focused neobank catering to India’s middle and lower-middle income segments.

Bimaplan

Insurtech startup Bimaplan said it has raised $2.5 million as part of its pre-Series A funding round.

The company said the round saw global venture capital funds Amino Capital, Goodwater Capital, Acequia Capital, and EMVC.

Existing investors and angel investors Gokul Rajaram of Doordash, Arjun Sethi of Tribe Capital, Ashish Dave of Mirae Asset Venture Investments and others also pooled in cash.

Bimaplan will utilise the funds raised to build the team, product, and ramp up distribution, it said.

DigiSparsh

Healthcare focused fintech firm DigiSparsh secured an undisclosed amount in a seed round from Silicon Valley-based GoAhead Ventures.

Co-founded by Saurabh Soni and Akhilesh Gandhi in 2020, DigiSparsh offers lending solutions to the value chain of the healthcare ecosystem.

Its investor GoAhead Ventures was founded by three Stanford alumni. It focuses on early-stage technology companies globally.

Paymatrix

Early-stage investment firm SucSEED Angel Network and International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad's IIIT Seed Fund marked their exit from Paymatrix.

“The early investment from SucSEED Angel Network has helped the Hyderabad-based fintech firm to grow its presence into strengthening its value proposition beyond the target segment of credit cardholders,” the investors said in a joint statement.

Hyderabad-headquartered Paymatrix, an end-to-end digital rent management platform, is owned and operated by Speckle Internet Solutions Pvt Ltd. The firm was founded in November 2016 by Anusha Kurupathi Parambil, Muralidhar Nayak and Mukesh Chandra Anchuri.

The company provides an analytics-driven property rent management platform that streamlines property rental payments and collections for tenants, landlords and property managers.