Brookfield taps key LP for $5-bn global climate fund

Brookfield Asset Management is drawing fresh institutional backing for its $5-billion (around Rs 4,438 crore) Catalytic Transition Fund (CTF), a vehicle focused on clean energy and transition assets across emerging markets including India. The fund, launched in late 2023 in partnership with Abu Dhabi-based Alterra, has already secured $2.4 billion in ......