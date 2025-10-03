Brookfield taps key LP for $5-bn global climate fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Brookfield taps key LP for $5-bn global climate fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 03 Oct 2025
Premium
Brookfield taps key LP for $5-bn global climate fund
Credit: 123RF.com

Brookfield Asset Management is drawing fresh institutional backing for its $5-billion (around Rs 4,438 crore) Catalytic Transition Fund (CTF), a vehicle focused on clean energy and transition assets across emerging markets including India.  The fund, launched in late 2023 in partnership with Abu Dhabi-based Alterra, has already secured $2.4 billion in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Govt tells renewable energy agencies to cancel rushed solar tenders

Infrastructure

Govt tells renewable energy agencies to cancel rushed solar tenders

After Runwal Enterprises, group firm Runwal Developers files for IPO

Infrastructure

After Runwal Enterprises, group firm Runwal Developers files for IPO

Premium
BII in talks to invest $200 mn in Gujarat-based renewable energy group

Infrastructure

BII in talks to invest $200 mn in Gujarat-based renewable energy group

Premium
WSB Real Estate backs second warehousing project, to ramp up logistics play

Infrastructure

WSB Real Estate backs second warehousing project, to ramp up logistics play

WeWork India sets IPO price band, targets $979 mn valuation

Infrastructure

WeWork India sets IPO price band, targets $979 mn valuation

Pro
Havells' family office strikes a jackpot from new-age portfolio

Infrastructure

Havells' family office strikes a jackpot from new-age portfolio

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW