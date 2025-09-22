Brookfield takes out over $150 mn from India infra portfolio

Premium The Brookfield Place office building in Toronto on May 7, 2014. | Credit: Reuters

Canadian investor Brookfield Asset Management has sold a 25.4% stake worth Rs 1,382.7 crore ($156.5 million) in an Indian infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) that operates an east-west gas pipeline linking India’s east and west coasts and connected to GAIL (India) Ltd’s network. The firm, which manages a diverse portfolio in India ......