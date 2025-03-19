Brookfield pulls out over $100 mn from India real estate portfolio

Premium The Brookfield Place office building in Toronto on May 7, 2014. | Credit: Reuters

Canadian alternative investment firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has mopped up a tad more than $100 million from its India real estate portfolio that totals around $10 billion. The Toronto-headquartered firm, which manages an overall portfolio of $29 billion in India across real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, private equity and credit, ......