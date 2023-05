BPEA EQT sets itself up for $2 bn India private equity exit move

Hong Kong-based private equity firm BPEA EQT has begun 2023 with another rich harvest from India after scoring blockbuster returns last year when it signed off from software services company Hexaware and sold a chunk of its stake in CMS Info Systems Ltd. The PE firm, which was formerly known as ......