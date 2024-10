BPEA Credit eyes over $1.5 bn AUM with new fund after another rebranding

Premium Kanchan Jain, head, BPEA Credit

Asia-focussed private credit firm BPEA Credit, which counts Veranda Learning, mPokket, WeWork India and DMW Group among its investments in the country, is set to roll out its next fund as the private investor rebrands itself for the third time. The mid-market focussed firm that commands assets under management of up ......