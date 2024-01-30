Bottomline: Udaan's NBFC arm takes a hit in revenue as group goes through optimisation

Premium
Hiveloop Capital, the NBFC subsidiary of business-to-business e-commerce unicorn Udaan recorded a decline in its revenue for FY23, even as its operating metrics improved because of business optimisation at the group level, it is learnt. Lightspeed-backed Udaan, operated by Hiveloop Technology Pvt. Ltd, was one of the few Indian unicorns (startups valued ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.