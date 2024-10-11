Bottomline: Schoolnet India passes FY24 with flying colours
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Bottomline: Schoolnet India passes FY24 with flying colours

Bottomline: Schoolnet India passes FY24 with flying colours

By Prithvi Durai

  • 11 Oct 2024
Premium
Bottomline: Schoolnet India passes FY24 with flying colours

New Delhi-based ed-tech company Schoolnet India Ltd, which recently added a marquee offshore investor to its cap table, showcased a healthy financial report card for the year through March 2024, VCCircle has gathered.  Schoolnet India, which began operations in 1997 as part of infrastructure lender IL&FS Ltd and was known as ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Creaegis leads Series C funding in industrial robot maker Haber

TMT

Creaegis leads Series C funding in industrial robot maker Haber

MENA Digest: Ejari bags a big cheque; fintechs OCTA, Krti, Qpay get funding

TMT

MENA Digest: Ejari bags a big cheque; fintechs OCTA, Krti, Qpay get funding

Premium
Bottomline: Schoolnet India passes FY24 with flying colours

TMT

Bottomline: Schoolnet India passes FY24 with flying colours

Premium
Aakash Chaudhry makes a comeback in education sector with Meritnation founders

TMT

Aakash Chaudhry makes a comeback in education sector with Meritnation founders

Premium
Tech investor Recognize's India chief on their thesis, strategy for maiden fund and more

TMT

Tech investor Recognize's India chief on their thesis, strategy for maiden fund and more

Regulatory reform could hasten homecoming of IPO-bound startups

TMT

Regulatory reform could hasten homecoming of IPO-bound startups

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW