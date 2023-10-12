Bottomline: PE-backed KreditBee back in the black in FY23; eyes $1 bn AUM

Premium Vivek Veda, co-founder and chief financial officer, KreditBee

Digital lending platform KreditBee, which primarily provides personal loans to salaried and self-employed individuals, marked impressive financial growth for the year-ended March 2023, while it kept bad loans and borrowing costs in check. KreditBee, which counts marquee investors like PremjiInvest, Motilal Oswal, Mirae Asset, ICICI Bank, TPG NewQuest, Advent International and ......