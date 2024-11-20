Bottomline: PE-backed Integrace’s margins shrink, revenue growth marginally better

Kedar Rajadnye, CEO, Integrace

Drugmaker Integrace Pvt Ltd, which has Indian private equity firm True North and Singapore state investment firm Temasek on its cap table, improved its revenue growth marginally in the financial year ended March 2024, but its margins continued to shrink. Based in Mumbai, Integrace specializes in musculoskeletal disorders, pain management, and women’s health products ......