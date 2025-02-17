Bottomline: PE-backed Attero Recycling’s revenue, margins get a policy boost

Premium Nitin Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Attero Recyling

Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd is on course to record a sharp jump in revenue and profit margins for the current financial year as it benefits from changes in government rules related to electronic waste management, VCCircle has gathered. Noida, Uttar Pradesh-based Attero, one of India’s largest e-waste and lithium-ion battery recycling ......