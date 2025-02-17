Bottomline: PE-backed Attero Recycling’s revenue, margins get a policy boost
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Bottomline: PE-backed Attero Recycling’s revenue, margins get a policy boost

Bottomline: PE-backed Attero Recycling’s revenue, margins get a policy boost

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 17 Feb 2025
Premium
Bottomline: PE-backed Attero Recycling’s revenue, margins get a policy boost
Nitin Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Attero Recyling

Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd is on course to record a sharp jump in revenue and profit margins for the current financial year as it benefits from changes in government rules related to electronic waste management, VCCircle has gathered.  Noida, Uttar Pradesh-based Attero, one of India’s largest e-waste and lithium-ion battery recycling ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Praana Group to buy US firm Owens Corning's glass reinforcements biz for $755 mn

Manufacturing

Praana Group to buy US firm Owens Corning's glass reinforcements biz for $755 mn

Asian Paints to sell Indonesia business, books a loss

Manufacturing

Asian Paints to sell Indonesia business, books a loss

Authum, Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas hop on electric bus maker PMI Electro

Manufacturing

Authum, Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas hop on electric bus maker PMI Electro

Premium
How was Kohinoor Ropes valued as it gets a European buyer in rare deal?

Manufacturing

How was Kohinoor Ropes valued as it gets a European buyer in rare deal?

Carlyle creates India auto parts platform with Highway-Roop Automotives buyout

Manufacturing

Carlyle creates India auto parts platform with Highway-Roop Automotives buyout

Premium
Abakkus bets on electrical components maker via PE fund

Manufacturing

Abakkus bets on electrical components maker via PE fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW