Bottomline: Actis-owned lender Profectus ups profit, AUM nearing $500 mn mark

Premium KV Srinivasan, executive director and chief executive officer, Profectus

Private equity firm Actis-controlled non-banking financial company (NBFC) Profectus Capital Pvt. Ltd, saw a decent rise in its assets under management (AUM) in the financial year 2024 as well as a sharp rise in its other financial metrics over the previous fiscal. Profectus Capital, which was acquired by Actis in 2019 ......