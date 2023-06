Bottomline: Lenskart’s ‘core’ biz turns operationally profitable in FY23, but faces new challenge

Peyush Bansal, co-founder of Lenskart

Omni-channel eyewear retailer Lenskart, which counts marquee names such as PremjiInvest, KKR, Temasek and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), among others, as its investors, had become one of the first prominent startups to score a profit in the year ended March 2020. But much of this credit went to its ......