Bottomline: Lavie parent Bagzone seeks to accelerate growth after flat FY24

Premium Ayush Tainwala, chief executive officer, Bagzone Lifestyles

Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd, which owns homegrown luggage and accessories brand Lavie, reported flat revenue for the last fiscal year but its operational profitability took a bigger hit. The company, started in 2008 by former Samsonite Southeast Asia chief Ramesh Tainwala, recorded revenue of Rs 237 crore for FY24, down 0.4% ......