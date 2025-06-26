Bottomline: Global expansion boosts PE-backed Nephroplus’s revenue, margins
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Bottomline: Global expansion boosts PE-backed Nephroplus’s revenue, margins

Bottomline: Global expansion boosts PE-backed Nephroplus’s revenue, margins

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 26 Jun 2025
Premium
Bottomline: Global expansion boosts PE-backed Nephroplus’s revenue, margins
Vikram Vuppala, co-founder and chief executive, NephroPlus

Bessemer and Quadria Capital-backed Nephrocare Health Services, which operates dialysis centers under the Nephroplus brand, has recorded significant improvement in its financial performance, driven by international expansion and a diversified revenue model, VCCircle has learnt. The Hyderabad-based company’s revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% between FY22 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Rahul Agarwal to lead Quadria Capital's India-focused healthcare VC platform

Healthcare

Rahul Agarwal to lead Quadria Capital's India-focused healthcare VC platform

Bain Capital-backed Emcure takes full control of Zuventus Healthcare

Healthcare

Bain Capital-backed Emcure takes full control of Zuventus Healthcare

Pro
Did TPG beat the benchmark in its second India exit move this month?

Healthcare

Did TPG beat the benchmark in its second India exit move this month?

Premium
IVF chain Iswarya Fertility looks to raise maiden funding round

Healthcare

IVF chain Iswarya Fertility looks to raise maiden funding round

Pro
OrbiMed scores high returns from four-year-old India bet

Healthcare

OrbiMed scores high returns from four-year-old India bet

Pro
PremjiInvest adds two more companies to portfolio

Healthcare

PremjiInvest adds two more companies to portfolio

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW