Bottomline: Global expansion boosts PE-backed Nephroplus’s revenue, margins

Premium Vikram Vuppala, co-founder and chief executive, NephroPlus

Bessemer and Quadria Capital-backed Nephrocare Health Services, which operates dialysis centers under the Nephroplus brand, has recorded significant improvement in its financial performance, driven by international expansion and a diversified revenue model, VCCircle has learnt. The Hyderabad-based company’s revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% between FY22 ......