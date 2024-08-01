Bottomline: EQT-Temasek platform O2 Power’s India EPC arm turns a corner
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Bottomline: EQT-Temasek platform O2 Power’s India EPC arm turns a corner

Bottomline: EQT-Temasek platform O2 Power’s India EPC arm turns a corner

By Aman Malik

  • 01 Aug 2024
Premium
Bottomline: EQT-Temasek platform O2 Power’s India EPC arm turns a corner
Parag Sharma, CEO, O2 Power

O2 Power Pvt Ltd (O2PPL), the engineering, procurement and construction arm of Swedish private equity firm EQT and Singapore state investment firm Temasek’s Indian renewable energy platform, recorded a significant improvement in its financial performance for the year through March 2024 as it turned a profit and its revenue more ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bottomline: EQT-Temasek platform O2 Power's India EPC arm turns a corner

Infrastructure

Bottomline: EQT-Temasek platform O2 Power's India EPC arm turns a corner

Abu Dhabi, Qatar wealth funds back Adani Energy's share sale of up to $1 bn

Infrastructure

Abu Dhabi, Qatar wealth funds back Adani Energy's share sale of up to $1 bn

Premium
REITs score over real estate but can't match emotional value: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Infrastructure

REITs score over real estate but can't match emotional value: Panelists at VCCircle summit

UAE's Masdar plans more European bets after $887 mn Spanish solar deal

Infrastructure

UAE's Masdar plans more European bets after $887 mn Spanish solar deal

Premium
Bottomline: How CPPIB, OMERS and CDPQ-backed Indian roads InvITs fared in FY24

Infrastructure

Bottomline: How CPPIB, OMERS and CDPQ-backed Indian roads InvITs fared in FY24

Biogas plant maker Gruner Renewable raises $60 mn

Infrastructure

Biogas plant maker Gruner Renewable raises $60 mn

Advertisement