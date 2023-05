Bottomline: Elevar, Faering PE-backed Bike Bazaar Finance nears break-even

Premium (L to R) Srinivas Kantheti, co-founder and managing director and Karunakaran Vadakkepat, co-founder and joint managing director, Bike Bazaar

Pune-based Bike Bazaar Finance, which focuses on financing pre-owned as well as new two wheelers and counts investors such as Elevar Equity, Faering Private Equity and DEG, among others, continued to bleed money through the year ended 31 March, 2023, but is on the verge of breaking even now. The non-banking ......