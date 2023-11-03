Bottomline: Blackstone-owned Aadhar Housing FY23 profit jumps, AUM tops $2 bn

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, a mortgage lender owned by global private equity firm Blackstone, grew its profits in the last financial year and cut bad loans but it still faces asset quality risks. The company improved its net profit by 22.5% during FY23 to Rs 545 crore, owing to higher margin and low credit costs. It reported nearly a 31% jump in ......