Bottomline: Bessemer-backed digital media firm Hungama's business just fell off a cliff

Premium Credit: Hungama Digital website

Homegrown digital media and entertainment venture Hungama Digital, which publishes and distributes audio and visual content, has slipped into wider losses for the six months-ended September 2023, it is learnt. The platform, backed by public investors Ashish Kacholia, the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and venture capital investor Bessemer Venture Partners, is facing headwinds ......