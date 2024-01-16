Bottomline: Bessemer-backed digital media firm Hungama's business just fell off a cliff

Premium
Homegrown digital media and entertainment venture Hungama Digital, which publishes and distributes audio and visual content, has slipped into wider losses for the six months-ended September 2023, it is learnt. The platform, backed by public investors Ashish Kacholia, the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and venture capital investor Bessemer Venture Partners, is facing headwinds ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.