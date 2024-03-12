Bottomline: Auxilo's profit, AUM on high growth path; asset quality improves

Premium Neeraj Saxena, managing director and chief executive officer, Auxilo Finserve

Non-banking financial institution Auxilo Finserve Pvt. Ltd, which snagged $57 million from Tata Capital, Trifecta and Xponentia Capital last year, continued to embark on an upward trajectory with profit likely to double this fiscal, even as it keeps a stringent check on asset quality, it is learnt. The education loan-focussed company, ......