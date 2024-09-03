Bottomline: Apis-backed EPS’ asset heavy model weighs on FY24 revenue
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Bottomline: Apis-backed EPS’ asset heavy model weighs on FY24 revenue

Bottomline: Apis-backed EPS’ asset heavy model weighs on FY24 revenue

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 03 Sep 2024
Premium
Bottomline: Apis-backed EPS’ asset heavy model weighs on FY24 revenue

ATM management company Electronic Payments and Services (EPS), backed by investors like Aavishkaar Capital and Apis Partners, recorded a modest decline in its revenue for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, reflecting the country’s shrinking dependence on cash transactions. The company, which offers services from site identification to ATM installation, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bottomline: Apis-backed EPS' asset heavy model weighs on FY24 revenue

Finance

Bottomline: Apis-backed EPS' asset heavy model weighs on FY24 revenue

Bajaj Housing Finance aims $7 bn valuation in IPO

Finance

Bajaj Housing Finance aims $7 bn valuation in IPO

Premium
Investcorp rejigs top deck, names Rishi Kapoor vice chairman as co-CEO quits

Finance

Investcorp rejigs top deck, names Rishi Kapoor vice chairman as co-CEO quits

Premium
Accel-backed Jiraaf set to float maiden performing credit fund

Finance

Accel-backed Jiraaf set to float maiden performing credit fund

Premium
Creador, Norwest join Samara Capital for India PE buyout as deal value climbs

Finance

Creador, Norwest join Samara Capital for India PE buyout as deal value climbs

Premium
How Wipro Ventures' startup, LP journey shaped up in FY24

Finance

How Wipro Ventures' startup, LP journey shaped up in FY24

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW