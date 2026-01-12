Bottomline: Anti-dumping curbs sharpen growth outlook for PE-backed Gold Plus Glass

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Premji Invest and Kotak Investment Advisors-backed Gold Plus Glass Industry is seeing an improvement in operating conditions as government-imposed curbs on glass imports begin to ease pricing pressure in the domestic market, VCCircle has learnt. The government imposed anti-dumping duties on solar glass imports from China and Vietnam in late 2024, a ......