facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Bottomline: Accel-backed Power2SME’s FY23 revenue rises, but at a cost

Bottomline: Accel-backed Power2SME’s FY23 revenue rises, but at a cost

By Aman Rawat

  • 11 Dec 2023
Premium
Bottomline: Accel-backed Power2SME’s FY23 revenue rises, but at a cost
R Narayan, chief executive officer, Power2SME

Business-to-business industrials marketplace Power2SME’s topline grew in the financial year through March 2023 even as its net loss increased slightly, VCCircle has learnt. The company – backed by the likes of Nandan Nilekani, IFC, Kalaari Capital, Accel and Inventus Capital – saw its consolidated revenue grow nearly 50.4% to Rs 1,057 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bottomline: Accel-backed Power2SME's FY23 revenue rises, but at a cost

TMT

Bottomline: Accel-backed Power2SME's FY23 revenue rises, but at a cost

Premium
SoftBank wraps up $375 mn India exit with a profit

TMT

SoftBank wraps up $375 mn India exit with a profit

Gulf Digest: Saudi startup co-founded by ex-Zomato exec, SaaS firm Blink get funding

TMT

Gulf Digest: Saudi startup co-founded by ex-Zomato exec, SaaS firm Blink get funding

Premium
Acumen-backed agritech firm S4S Technologies secures fresh capital

TMT

Acumen-backed agritech firm S4S Technologies secures fresh capital

ChrysCapital acquires majority stake in ProHance in maiden SaaS bet

TMT

ChrysCapital acquires majority stake in ProHance in maiden SaaS bet

Lightspeed leads Sarvam AI's $41 mn Series A round

TMT

Lightspeed leads Sarvam AI's $41 mn Series A round

Advertisement