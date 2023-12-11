Bottomline: Accel-backed Power2SME’s FY23 revenue rises, but at a cost

Premium R Narayan, chief executive officer, Power2SME

Business-to-business industrials marketplace Power2SME’s topline grew in the financial year through March 2023 even as its net loss increased slightly, VCCircle has learnt. The company – backed by the likes of Nandan Nilekani, IFC, Kalaari Capital, Accel and Inventus Capital – saw its consolidated revenue grow nearly 50.4% to Rs 1,057 ......