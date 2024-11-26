Bottomline: VC-backed digital lender Ring faces asset quality woes after strong growth

Premium Ranvir Singh (L) and Krishnan Vishwanathan, co-founders, Ring

Onemi Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd, which operates the digital lending platform Ring (erstwhile Kissht) and non-banking financial company (NBFC) Si Creva Capital Services Pvt. Ltd, reported healthy growth in the financial year through March 2024. Ring, a leading digital lender, reported a 64% jump in revenue to Rs 1,700 crore ......