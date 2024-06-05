Botanic Healthcare in talks with PE firms to pick up funding cheque

Premium
Botanic Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, a business-to-business supplier of herbal extracts, essential oils and plant vitamins, is in advanced stages of discussion with private equity firms to raise its first external round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Botanic, which is based out of Hyderabad and has a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.