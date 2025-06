Blume Ventures taps key offshore LP for fifth VC fund

Premium (From left) Blume partners Karthik Reddy, Ashish Fafadia and Sanjay Nath

Early-stage venture capital firm Blume Ventures, which is currently on the road to raise capital for its fifth flagship fund, is set to get a commitment from an offshore limited partner for the new vehicle. The VC firm, an investor in unicorn startups such as edtech platform Unacademy and beauty and ......