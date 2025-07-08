BlueFive Capital closes founding shareholders circle round

Premium
BlueFive Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based asset management firm founded last year by former Investcorp executive Hazem Ben-Gacem, has successfully closed its founding shareholders circle funding round with an oversubscription. The round valued the company at $120 million, it said on Tuesday. The round saw participation from 25 institutions and family offices, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.