BlueFive Capital beefs up top deck with another former Investcorp exec

Premium Yasser Bajsair, CEO, BlueFive Liquidity Solutions

BlueFive Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based asset management firm, has brought on board another former executive of Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp to lead a key vertical. The firm, launched by former Investcorp co-CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem earlier this month, has appointed Yasser Bajsair, former CEO and board member of Investcorp Saudi Arabia, ......