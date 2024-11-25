BlueFive Capital beefs up top deck with another former Investcorp exec

Premium
BlueFive Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based asset management firm, has brought on board another former executive of Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp to lead a key vertical. The firm, launched by former Investcorp co-CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem earlier this month, has appointed Yasser Bajsair, former CEO and board member of Investcorp Saudi Arabia, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.