Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, GEF’s India monetisation plans move forward
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, GEF’s India monetisation plans move forward

Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, GEF’s India monetisation plans move forward

By Prithvi Durai

  • 02 Dec 2024
Premium
Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, GEF’s India monetisation plans move forward

Private equity firms Blackstone, Warburg Pincus and GEF Capital are all set to move forward with their separate plans to monetise their investments in India with four of their portfolio companies getting regulatory approval to float initial public offerings.  Blackstone-backed jewelry certification firm International Gemological Institute of India Ltd and hotel ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Jungle Ventures adds new LP for fifth fund, hits first close

Finance

Jungle Ventures adds new LP for fifth fund, hits first close

RBI removes ban on Sachin Bansal's Navi from sanctioning, disbursing new loans

Finance

RBI removes ban on Sachin Bansal's Navi from sanctioning, disbursing new loans

Premium
Financial services, tech sectors upstage real estate to attract more AIF money in Q2

Finance

Financial services, tech sectors upstage real estate to attract more AIF money in Q2

Premium
Warburg Pincus-controlled Vistaar Finance in talks with PE firms for fundraising

Finance

Warburg Pincus-controlled Vistaar Finance in talks with PE firms for fundraising

Prosus invests $80 mn in PremjiInvest-backed fintech firm

Finance

Prosus invests $80 mn in PremjiInvest-backed fintech firm

Premium
Amplify Growth aims final close of inaugural debt fund by August 2025

Finance

Amplify Growth aims final close of inaugural debt fund by August 2025

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW