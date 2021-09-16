BimaPe backer Gemba Capital launches micro-venture fund for early-stage startups

Gemba Capital on Wednesday said it has launched its first micro-venture capital fund of $10 million (Rs 73.7 crore) size which will invest in 24 early-stage startups.

The fund said it will offer a first cheque of $250,000 (Rs 1.84 crore) and will keep a 35% reserve ratio to make follow-on investments. It will invest in startups across SaaS (software as a service), consumer-tech, fintech, and deep-tech segments.

Founded by Adith Podhar in 2019, Gemba Capital has been investing in seed and pre-seed rounds in tech startups in India. Of the 30 portfolio companies, notable ones include SleepyCat, Gripinvest, Strata, ClickPost, and insurtech startups Plum and BimaPe.

“We started as a family office making angel investments. My experience as an entrepreneur, combined with working as a growth-stage private equity investor, has helped build a unique investing perspective and added value to young portfolio companies," said Adith Podhar, founder of Gemba Capital.

The firm said it has tied up with various ecosystem partners that offer free credits to all Gemba Capital portfolio companies.