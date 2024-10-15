BII’s India bets slumped last year even as global investments remained flat

Premium Srini Nagarajan, MD and Head of Asia, BII

British International Investment (BII), the development finance institution backed by the UK government, substantially slowed the pace of its new commitments across asset classes in India during 2023 even though its overall global activities remained largely unchanged. The UK-based investor made new commitments to infuse about £1.3 billion across asset classes ......