Bharti Airtel falls 4% after SingTel unit sells $1.2 bn stake
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Bharti Airtel falls 4% after SingTel unit sells $1.2 bn stake

Bharti Airtel falls 4% after SingTel unit sells $1.2 bn stake

By Reuters

  • 07 Nov 2025
  • Listen to Story
Bharti Airtel falls 4% after SingTel unit sells $1.2 bn stake
Reuters | Credit: Reuters

Singapore Telecommunications said on Friday its unit sold a 0.8% stake in India's second-largest mobile carrier Bharti Airtel for S$1.5 billion ($1.16 billion).

More than 55 million shares of Bharti Airtel were traded through block deals, according to data from LSEG.

Bharti Airtel shares were last down about 4%.

Advertisement

Singtel unit Pastel sold 51 million shares of Airtel at a price of 2,030 rupees ($23.10) per share, it said, a discount of about 3.1% to Airtel's last close on Thursday.

Bharti Airtel did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bloomberg News first reported the news on Thursday.

Advertisement
Bharti AirtelSingTel

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Swiggy to raise $1.14 bn via share sale to institutions

TMT

Swiggy to raise $1.14 bn via share sale to institutions

MENA Digest: Morocco's Chari, Saudi Arabia's Doos, Tunisia's WildyNess get funding

TMT

MENA Digest: Morocco's Chari, Saudi Arabia's Doos, Tunisia's WildyNess get funding

Carlyle-controlled Hexaware makes second acquisition within four months

TMT

Carlyle-controlled Hexaware makes second acquisition within four months

Pro
Tiger Global spins multi-bagger from decade-old India bet

Consumer

Tiger Global spins multi-bagger from decade-old India bet

Stackbox, MeshDefend, Game State Labs among 11 startups to bag early funds

TMT

Stackbox, MeshDefend, Game State Labs among 11 startups to bag early funds

Pro
VC firm VenturEast marks partial exit from SaaS company

TMT

VC firm VenturEast marks partial exit from SaaS company

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW