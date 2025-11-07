Bharti Airtel falls 4% after SingTel unit sells $1.2 bn stake

Reuters | Credit: Reuters

Singapore Telecommunications said on Friday its unit sold a 0.8% stake in India's second-largest mobile carrier Bharti Airtel for S$1.5 billion ($1.16 billion).

More than 55 million shares of Bharti Airtel were traded through block deals, according to data from LSEG.

Bharti Airtel shares were last down about 4%.

Advertisement

Singtel unit Pastel sold 51 million shares of Airtel at a price of 2,030 rupees ($23.10) per share, it said, a discount of about 3.1% to Airtel's last close on Thursday.

Bharti Airtel did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bloomberg News first reported the news on Thursday.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments