Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a rejig in its corporate structure as part of which it will subsume Airtel Digital, sharpening its virtual focus.

As a result, the listed entity will house all digital assets including Wynk Music, Airtel X stream, Airtel Thanks, Mitra Payments, Airtel Ads, Airtel IQ, Airtel Secure, Airtel Cloud.

Bharti Airtel has also created Airtel Ltd to house all telecom businesses of the company.

Bharti Telemedia, the direct-to-home (DTH) services arm, will sit alongside Airtel Ltd for now, a statement said.

“It is intended to eventually fold the DTH business into Airtel Ltd. The company has moved the government to seek clarity on licensing policy given that carriage, that is, telecom and DTH, is currently being regulated and managed under two separate ministries of communications and information & broadcasting, respectively,” the statement added.

The statement said that Airtel Payments Bank will remain a separate entity under Bharti Airtel. All infrastructure businesses such as Nxtra and Indus Towers will continue to remain in separate entities and so will international subsidiaries and affiliates.