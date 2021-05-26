Betterhalf.ai, Cuvette Tech, Rezo.ai raise funding; Anjani Portland to buy firm

Matrimony app Betterhalf.ai raised $3 million (Rs 21.8 crore) as part of its pre-Series A funding round to expand business operations.

The Bengaluru-based company said it intends to boost its app engagement and build monetisation features.

Participants in the funding round are venture capital firms S2 Capital and Quiet Capital and angel investors Kunal Shah and Samvit Ramadurgam.

“The funding round allows us to take the company from a run rate of $1 million to $5 million,” Pawan Gupta, co-founder of Betterhalf.ai, said.

Betterhalf.ai has raised a total of $5.2 million since it was founded three years ago.

Cuvette Tech

Cuvette Tech, a startup focused on connecting software developers with employers, said it has raised $180,000 in a seed funding round.

The fundraise was led by Titan Capital, co-founder and chief executive of Mamaearth; Varun Alagh, co-founder of Lumenci; Harish Daiya; and other angel investors.

The firm will use the funds to build its score team and develop its product, Bengaluru-based Cuvette Tech said.

Cuvette Tech was founded in 2020 by Atul Singhal and Sudhanshu Singh, former IIT Kharagpur graduates. It aims to be a one-stop platform for startups to hire verified software interns.

“We are building a technology that will streamline the process of intern hiring through a skill-based matchmaking algorithm and save more than 80% time for the recruiters,” Singhal and Singh said.

Rezo.ai

Conversational artificial intelligence startup Rezo.ai raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding to develop its product and enter new markets.

The fundraise was led by Modulor Capital, Dexter Angel Network, Veda and other angel investors, the Noida-based company said.

Founded in 2017 by former IIT graduates Rashi and Manish Gupta, Rezo.ai automates customer conversations across various touchpoints – voice, WhatsApp, email, chats and social media.

The company plans to expand in the US and the Middle East, it said.

Anjani Portland Cement

Anjani Portland Cement said it will buy a controlling stake in Bhavya Cements to increase its capacity and reach.

The companies entered into a share purchase agreement at a price of Rs 51.53 per share, Anjani said in a filing.

Hyderabad-based Anjani said the acquisition would improve its market presence with the addition of a new brand.

Anjani, which started in 1983 with an initial capacity of 0.3 million tonnes per annum, can now manufacture 1.2 million tonnes per year, according to its website.

Bhavya was established in 2007 to manufacture and market ordinary Portland cement.

Sicagen

Sicagen, a Chennai-based construction and industrial products company, said it will raise Rs 25 crore.

Sicagen, part of the MA Chidambaram group, is engaged in trading and distribution of building materials in India and abroad.

In 2016, the building materials supplier acquired Bengaluru-based Danish Steel Cluster Pvt Ltd to expand its manufacturing abilities.