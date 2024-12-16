Belgian impact investor KOIS doubles down on Indian hospital chain

Premium
KOIS Invest, a Belgian impact investor that focuses on the healthcare sector in India, has put more money into a Bangalore-based company that operates a chain of women and childcare hospitals, a senior executive told VCCircle. The investment firm, which provides growth capital to companies in Belgium and India, has infused $3 ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.