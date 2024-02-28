Beenext’s Asia fund gets LP-style commitment from Saudi investor

Teruhide Sato, founder and managing partner, Beenext

Beenext, an early-stage venture capital firm that backs startups in India and South East Asia, has secured a limited partner-style commitment from a Saudi Arabia-based strategic investor for its latest investment vehicle. Singapore-headquartered Beenext, which was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Teruhide Sato and has around 11 unicorns in its ......