facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Beenext’s Asia fund gets LP-style commitment from Saudi investor

Beenext’s Asia fund gets LP-style commitment from Saudi investor

By Dilasha Seth

  • 28 Feb 2024
Premium
Beenext’s Asia fund gets LP-style commitment from Saudi investor
Teruhide Sato, founder and managing partner, Beenext

Beenext, an early-stage venture capital firm that backs startups in India and South East Asia, has secured a limited partner-style commitment from a Saudi Arabia-based strategic investor for its latest investment vehicle. Singapore-headquartered Beenext, which was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Teruhide Sato and has around 11 unicorns in its ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Beenext's Asia fund gets LP-style commitment from Saudi investor

Finance

Beenext's Asia fund gets LP-style commitment from Saudi investor

Premium
Former KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar's maiden tech fund gets cheque from new LP

Finance

Former KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar's maiden tech fund gets cheque from new LP

Premium
Seeing signs of improvement in deals ecosystem: Anicut's Ashvin Chadha

Finance

Seeing signs of improvement in deals ecosystem: Anicut's Ashvin Chadha

Premium
Kedaara Capital set for final close of India's largest private equity fund

Finance

Kedaara Capital set for final close of India's largest private equity fund

Dubai VC firm COTU Ventures hits final close of debut fund

Finance

Dubai VC firm COTU Ventures hits final close of debut fund

TPG NewQuest leads $100 mn Series E funding in Shadowfax

Finance

TPG NewQuest leads $100 mn Series E funding in Shadowfax

Advertisement