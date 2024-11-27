Beenext-backed Sorted pivots to B2C model, rebrands to Handpickd
Beenext-backed Sorted pivots to B2C model, rebrands to Handpickd

By Aman Rawat

  • 27 Nov 2024
Anant Goel, CEO, Sorted

Beenext-backed online fruits and vegetables delivery startup Sorted has shifted to direct-to-consumer (B2C) model while rebranding itself to Handpickd, VCCircle has learnt.    Sorted operated a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) model under which it undertook deliveries of fresh vegetables and fruits via its network of local neighborhood stores. It procured its goods directly from ......

