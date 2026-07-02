BatX, BCT Ventures, Tulon Materials, Heatronics, PlayBlue raise early-stage funding

PlayBlue co-founders Satyam Trivedi and Jayam Vora

Battery recycling and critical minerals recovery company BatX Energies, consumer brands platform BCT Ventures, specialty chemicals startup Tulon Materials, and healthcare pain management firm Heatronics have raised early-stage funding.

BatX

BatX Energies, a battery recycling and critical minerals recovery company, has secured Rs 105 crore ($11 million) in a Series A funding round led by IvyCap Ventures.

Advertisement

Existing investors Zephyr Peacock, Mankind Pharma Family Office, Excel Industries Family Office and JITO also participated in the round.

The company plans to use the funds to expand its recycling and refining capacity, strengthen R&D, and accelerate the development of a domestic supply chain for critical battery materials.

BatX is a cleantech company focussed on battery recycling, critical mineral recovery, and refining. It uses proprietary technologies to recover battery-grade materials from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, enabling their reintegration into the supply chain.

Advertisement

Consumer brands platform BCT Ventures has raised Rs 42 crore in a seed funding round from Bengaluru-based early-stage investor 3one4 Capital.

Founded by Kashyap Vadapalli, KV Ravi Shekhar and Anubhav Sonthalia, BCT Ventures combines consumer brand-building, digital growth, audience scaling, M&A experience, and experience from a successful venture exit. It offers an AI-native platform that helps consumer brands with insights gathering, product development and go-to-market strategies through its three proprietary engines: Nucleus, Resonance and Meridian.

Advertisement

The company will use the capital to build scalable and profitable consumer brands around protocol-led products, owned practitioner audiences and AI-led growth systems, starting with nutrition and wellness.

Tulon Materials, a specialty chemicals startup, has raised Rs 10 crore in a seed funding round led by Karthik Sundar Iyer, with participation from Karan Goshar and Prakhar Pandey, all partners at defence-focussed venture capital firm Valour Capital. Angel investor Agam Shah also participated in the round.

Advertisement

The capital will use the proceeds to accelerate engineering and commercialization timelines for applications in paints and coatings, printing inks, and adhesives.

Tulon, founded by Asesh Sarkar, Rabindranath Mandal, and Harsh Bhatt, designs, synthesizes, and deploys specialty chemical binders, resins, and additives for the global coatings, printing inks, adhesives and plastics industries.

Advertisement

Heatronics, a healthcare pain management startup, has bagged Rs 1.8 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round saw participation from angel investors Nitin Agarwal (formerly of GlobalBees) and Shivam Mishra (of String Ventures).

The company will use the funds to strengthen its marketing and branding initiatives, upgrade its facilities, and expand its channel network.

Heatronics is a preventive pain management and wellness brand that manufactures medical-grade heat therapy and recovery devices backed by a vertically integrated supply chain.

PlayBlue, an omnichannel multi-brand sports retail platform, has pocketed $2.7 million in a seed round co-led by Centre Court Capital and MIXI Global. WEH Ventures also participated in the round.

It will use the capital to launch its first set of flagship stores and a pan-India e-commerce platform.

The startup was founded by sports industry veteran Satyam Trivedi and serial entrepreneur Jayam Vora in 2025. The platform brings more than 100 global and homegrown brands across athleisure, footwear, equipment and nutrition. It is targeting to reach Rs 100 crore in revenue and achieve operational profitability before the next fundraise.

Share article on Leave Your Comments