BanyanTree sitting on a multibagger as BFSI portfolio firm’s valuation jumps
By Aman Rawat

  • 17 Jun 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

Mid-market private equity firm BanyanTree has doubled down on a portfolio company that has also added a new multi-stage venture capital investor to its cap table in a funding round that boosted its valuation, VCCircle has gathered. Mumbai-based BanyanTree, which largely follows a sector-agnostic strategy but invests in certain sectors such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, ......

