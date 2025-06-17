BanyanTree sitting on a multibagger as BFSI portfolio firm’s valuation jumps

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

Mid-market private equity firm BanyanTree has doubled down on a portfolio company that has also added a new multi-stage venture capital investor to its cap table in a funding round that boosted its valuation, VCCircle has gathered. Mumbai-based BanyanTree, which largely follows a sector-agnostic strategy but invests in certain sectors such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, ......