BanyanTree sitting on a multibagger as BFSI portfolio firm’s valuation jumps

Pro
Mid-market private equity firm BanyanTree has doubled down on a portfolio company that has also added a new multi-stage venture capital investor to its cap table in a funding round that boosted its valuation, VCCircle has gathered. Mumbai-based BanyanTree, which largely follows a sector-agnostic strategy but invests in certain sectors such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.