Bambinos.live, Spardha, Str8bat Sports raise early stage capital

Bambinos.live, a digital academy for extracurricular activities raised $500,000 (Rs 3.6 crores) as part of its seed investment round from HNIs and angels.

The investors include Ankit Nagori, co-founder of Cure.Fit and chief executive of Eat.Fit, Neeraj Aggarwal, co-founder and chief operating officer of Xto10x, Abhishek Nag, director of business development, Netflix India and family fund of MEL, the Bangalore based company said.

Bambinos.live will use the fresh funds to develop its product, scale up its distribution network and enhance the course content across categories of extracurricular activities, it said. Founded in 2020, Bambinos.live offers more than 40 live interactive online courses.

Spardha

Digital platform Spardha raised Rs 3 crores ($0.4 million) in a Pre-Series A1 round led by angel investment platforms Inflection Point Ventures.

Spardha said few US-based high networth individuals also invested in this round.

The funds raised will be utilized in branding and marketing, expansion of its sales and products team and expanding its presence in the UK, Singapore, Canada and Australia, it said. Spardha is a digital platform that provides classes in music and performing arts.

Sucseed Angel Network

Sucseed Angel Network said it invested an undisclosed amount in an IoT solution platform Str8bat Sports Tech Solutions Pte Ltd to expand into sports and analytics.

The funding, made in a pre-Series A round, where several marquee angel investors had participated. These include Professor Padmanabhan, Professor Sameer Hasija, Samit Shetty, ex-CEO of Chaitanya India Micro Finance and Gilbery Rodrigues, director of SiiX-AGT Medtech Pte Ltd.

“We’re extremely grateful, and despite the challenges raised by the pandemic, this is a giant leap in our goal of reaching 5 million players, who play the sport with the sole dream of playing better”, Gagan Dada, CEO of STR8BAT said.

SucSEED Angel Network has invested in around 40 startups in last three and a half years, it said.