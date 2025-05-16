Bain-Piramal's India Resurgence Fund targets $1 bn in second outing, taps returning LP

Premium Shantanu Nalavadi, MD, IndiaRF

India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), a joint platform of Piramal Enterprises and private equity firm Bain Capital Credit to make distressed and special situation investments, is bringing on board a returning limited partner for its second fund that aims to raise as much as $1 billion. IndiaRF is set to receive a commitment of $40 million ......