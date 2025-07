Bain Capital logs blockbuster returns from Indian BFSI bet

Pro Bain Capital's logo at a news conference in Tokyo | Credit: Reuters

Bain Capital, a bulge-bracket global private equity firm which was on a harvesting spree in India last year including a final sign-off from two financial services companies with underwhelming outcomes, has hit the sell button on a three-year-old bet in the country. The PE firm, which has announced two new deals ......