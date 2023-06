Bain Capital-backed 360 ONE Asset closes fourth private credit fund

Premium 360 ONE founder Karan Bhagat (left) and Aakash Desai, Head, Private Credit, 360 ONE Asset

Bain Capital-backed 360 ONE Asset Management Ltd (formerly known as IIFL Asset Management Ltd) has closed its fourth private credit fund after raising over Rs 2,130 crore (around $260 million), its largest corpus so far. With the closure of this fund, the AUM of the private credit strategy under 360 ONE Asset ......