B2B startup GroCurv gets funding from Unicorn Investments

GroCurv Pvt. Ltd, which operates an eponymous business-to-business (B2B) services platform focusing on sales, marketing and human resources, has raised funding from early-stage venture capital firm Unicorn Investments, according to a report.

The Gurugram-based startup will use the funds to expand its reach in sectors such as healthcare, education, clothing, manufacturing, skill development and personal care, GroCurv co-founder Vipul Gupta said, according to YourStory.

However, the company did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

VCCircle has reached out to GroCurv on the details of the capital raise and will update this report accordingly.

GroCurv was set up by Gupta and Venkatesh Rangachari in 2018 and went live last year. The company says it offers clients business services including branding and marketing, social media marketing, talent acquisition and sales outsourcing.

Separately, Unicorn Investments director Monika Jain said the firm was confident in its bet on GroCurv because of its customer traction and repeat rate.

“GroCurv is a strategic addition to our portfolio of high-growth B2B SaaS [software-as-a-service] companies as we expand our footprint in South Asia,” she added, per the report.

GroCurv was previously known as Benddit Global Business Pvt. Ltd. In March last year, Benddit raised $250,000 (Rs 1.76 crore) in a round of funding from a clutch of undisclosed individual investors.

Gupta is an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology – Rourkela and has worked with companies including Qikwell Technologies, Practo, according to his LinkedIn page.

Rangachari, meanwhile, is an Indian Institute of Management – Bengaluru graduate and has worked with Michelin, Airtel and Shuttl, among other companies.

The two are also co-founders of Hypersonic Advisory, a growth-focussed consulting company.

The bet on their latest venture is indicative of continued investor interest in the larger B2B-focussed segment.

In March, for example, the Checkers India Technology Pvt. Ltd-operated Excess2Sell raised $1 million (around Rs 7.6 crore) in funding from angel investor and Florintree Advisors director Gautham Madhavan.

In December, Tiger Global led a $20 million Series A funding round in Infra.Market, a marketplace for real estate and construction materials. Accel and Nexus Venture Partners also participated in the round. Infra.Market had raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round from Accel in August.

In November, wholesale-focussed Jumbotail raised about $2 million from existing investor Nexus Venture Partners. The development came after Jumbotail in June raised almost $12.5 million in its Series B funding round led by Heron Rock, an omni-stage venture fund with offices in Toronto and San Francisco.