Avishkaar, Breathe Well-being raise funding; N+1 Capital makes debut bet

Edtech startup Avishkaar said today it has raised Rs 5 crore ($0.7 million) in a pre-Series A funding round.

Auxano, Mumbai Angels, Alok Mittal, an angel investor and head of Indifi Technologies, and Varun Aggarwal, co-founder of Aspiring Minds, invested in this round.

Avishkaar plans to use the capital raised to increase hiring, develop its product and expand its portfolio.

The company, which provides robotics and coding for children between 5 and 15 years of age, has grown its user base to over 100,000 since its shift to a direct to consumer model in 2020, it said.

Breathe Well-being

Health-tech startup Breathe Well-being has secured $1 million (Rs 7.2 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by 3one4 Capital.

The Gurugram based company said it plans to use the funds to scale up its tech platform, expand team and strengthen the coaching academy.

Investors like Ashish Gupta, former managing director of Helion Ventures; Anjali Bansal, founder of Avaana Capital; Suhail Sameer, president of BharatPe; and Stanford Angels & Entrepreneurs India participated in the round.

The company said Silicon Valley based accelerator Y Combinator also invested in Breathe Well-being in 2020.

Founded in 2020, the firm helps its customers prevent, manage and reverse Type 2 diabetes.

N+1 Capital

N+1 Capital, a revenue-based capital fund, said it has made its first close and maiden investment.

Earlier in the year, the fund received regulatory approval to launch with a target corpus of $100 million ($75 million plus $25 million greenshoe) with LetsVenture as its venture partner.

N+1 said it gets a share of the investee company’s revenues each month.

The fund said it is sector and stage-agnostic and invests in revenue-generating companies with ticket size up to $2 million.

Confidence Petroleum

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd, a subsidiary of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, today announced that it has taken over 75% equity of Sarju Impex Ltd.

Situated at Dahej SEZ in Gujarat, the unit makes high pressure oxygen and CNG cylinders. The deal has been struck keeping in mind the increasing demand for high pressure oxygen and CNG cylinders.

The statement said that the unit can manufacture 1,80,000 high pressure oxygen and CNG cylinders per year.