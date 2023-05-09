Avendus ropes in Citigroup exec to lead healthcare banking biz

Financial services firm Avendus on Tuesday said it has appointed Anshul Gupta as managing director and head of its healthcare investment banking business.
Gupta has served in Citigroup's investment banking division for close to 15 years and was part of its healthcare and M&A practices.
During his tenure, Gupta led several noteworthy transactions, including IHH’s acquisition of Fortis, the sale of Siemens India’s healthcare business to its parent, a private placement in TPG-owned Pathology Asia Holdings, and the sale of Citi’s consumer business to Axis.
"I see tremendous value creation across the healthcare spectrum, including pharma, delivery, and medtech, which are witnessing plenty of innovation and heightened sponsor activity," said Gupta.
Gupta, an alumnus of IIT Delhi where he did his engineering, completed his MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. He is a capital markets professional known for leading initial public offerings of Gland Pharma, Laurus Labs, and Eris Lifesciences; QIPs for Max Health and Piramal; financing for Intas’ acquisition of Actavis and bond issuances for Glenmark and Jubilant Pharma, among other major transactions.
Gaurav Deepak, co-founder and chief executive at Avendus Capital, said, "Gupta is a strong leader with deep sector and M&A expertise. His approach aligns with our focus on thought leadership and scaling up our practice.”
Mumbai-based Avendus Capital offers services such as investment banking, wealth management, credit solutions, and asset management and has added the equity capital markets vertical as its latest offering.
KKR & Co bought a controlling stake in Avendus in 2015, a move that was seen to help the domestic firm scale its services in wealth management and private equity, besides foraying into the NBFC space.
Founded in 1999, Avendus is present in 11 cities across India, the UK, the US, and Singapore.