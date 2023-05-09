Avendus ropes in Citigroup exec to lead healthcare banking biz

During his tenure, Gupta led several noteworthy transactions, including IHH’s acquisition of Fortis, the sale of Siemens India’s healthcare business to its parent, a private placement in TPG-owned Pathology Asia Holdings, and the sale of Citi’s consumer business to Axis.



"I see tremendous value creation across the healthcare spectrum, including pharma, delivery, and medtech, which are witnessing plenty of innovation and heightened sponsor activity," said Gupta.



Gupta, an alumnus of IIT Delhi where he did his engineering, completed his MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. He is a capital markets professional known for leading initial public offerings of Gland Pharma, Laurus Labs, and Eris Lifesciences; QIPs for Max Health and Piramal; financing for Intas’ acquisition of Actavis and bond issuances for Glenmark and Jubilant Pharma, among other major transactions.



Gaurav Deepak, co-founder and chief executive at Avendus Capital, said, "Gupta is a strong leader with deep sector and M&A expertise. His approach aligns with our focus on thought leadership and scaling up our practice.”