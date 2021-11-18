Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Avail Fin acquires neobank, seeks  approval  to  buy  NBFC
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Avail Finance, which offers loans to blue-collar workers, has acquired YeLo, a neobank operating in the same segment, and is seeking...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...